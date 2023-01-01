Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 vs Hot 30i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 231K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 369 and 172 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 12 and Hot 30i crucial features
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12
vs
Hot 30i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184.5 g (6.51 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 +3%
86%
Hot 30i
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12 +115%
369
Hot 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 +43%
1304
Hot 30i
913
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12 +12%
258445
Hot 30i
231448
CPU 67799 61376
GPU 61958 35279
Memory 46943 72534
UX 82898 63475
Total score 258445 231448
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 12
719
Hot 30i
n/a
PCMark 3.0
Note 12
7649
Hot 30i
n/a
Web score 6213 -
Video editing 6077 -
Photo editing 14695 -
Data manipulation 5269 -
Writing score 9175 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (50% in 28 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:19 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2022 March 2023
Release date April 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12. But if the gaming, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 30i.

