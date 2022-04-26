Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.