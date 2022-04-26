Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 12 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 12 vs Note 10 Pro

Инфиникс Ноут 12
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Infinix Note 12
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on April 26, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • Delivers 137% higher maximum brightness (992 against 418 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (359K versus 244K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 438 and 368 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 12
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Note 12 +137%
992 nits
Note 10 Pro
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 12 +1%
86%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 12
368
Note 10 Pro +19%
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 12 +16%
1308
Note 10 Pro
1123
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 12
244050
Note 10 Pro +47%
359100
CPU - 92238
GPU - 100504
Memory - 65681
UX - 100997
Total score 244050 359100
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 28 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:17 hr
Gaming - 06:06 hr
Standby - 136 hr
General battery life
Note 12
n/a
Note 10 Pro
36:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Note 12
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 May 2021
Release date April 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Note 12 and Redmi Note 10 Pro
2. Note 12 and Poco M4 Pro
3. Note 12 and Note 11 Pro
4. Note 12 and Note 11
5. Note 12 and Realme C35
6. Note 10 Pro and Poco X3 Pro
7. Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Note 10 Pro and Note 11 Pro
9. Note 10 Pro and Camon 18P
10. Note 10 Pro and Note 11S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish