Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Note 30 VIP (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on June 12, 2023, against the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which is powered by МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 853 and 508 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix GT 10 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30 VIP and GT 10 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30 VIP
vs
GT 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 162.66 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.89 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Infinix GT 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050
Max clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30 VIP +68%
853
GT 10 Pro
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 VIP +83%
3039
GT 10 Pro
1663
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30 VIP
668904
GT 10 Pro
n/a
CPU 162635 -
GPU 238399 -
Memory 130695 -
UX 139909 -
Total score 668904 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4531 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11046 -
Video editing 6527 -
Photo editing 41295 -
Data manipulation 8936 -
Writing score 22278 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:56 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture - f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 August 2023
Release date June 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 30 VIP. It has a better performance, gaming, and design.

