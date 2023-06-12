Infinix Note 30 VIP vs Hot 30i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Note 30 VIP (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on June 12, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 231K)
- Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
53
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
56
23
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
64
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|83.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|Unisoc T606
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30 VIP +402%
854
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 VIP +229%
3029
921
|CPU
|162635
|61376
|GPU
|238399
|35279
|Memory
|130695
|72534
|UX
|139909
|63475
|Total score
|668457
|231014
|Web score
|-
|6288
|Video editing
|-
|4220
|Photo editing
|-
|11803
|Data manipulation
|-
|5271
|Writing score
|-
|8690
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 13
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 VIP is definitely a better buy.
