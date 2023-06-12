Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30 VIP vs Hot 30i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Note 30 VIP (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on June 12, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 231K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Hot 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30 VIP
vs
Hot 30i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 30 VIP +5%
87%
Hot 30i
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Unisoc T606
Max clock 3000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30 VIP +402%
854
Hot 30i
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 VIP +229%
3029
Hot 30i
921
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30 VIP +189%
668457
Hot 30i
231014
CPU 162635 61376
GPU 238399 35279
Memory 130695 72534
UX 139909 63475
Total score 668457 231014
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score - 6288
Video editing - 4220
Photo editing - 11803
Data manipulation - 5271
Writing score - 8690
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM XOS 13 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) -
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:56 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2023 March 2023
Release date June 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 VIP is definitely a better buy.

