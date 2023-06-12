Infinix Note 30 VIP vs Note 12 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Note 30 VIP (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on June 12, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 383K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
56
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88*
85*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30 VIP +46%
854
585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 VIP +69%
3029
1788
|CPU
|162635
|105936
|GPU
|238399
|93375
|Memory
|130695
|79366
|UX
|139909
|105698
|Total score
|668457
|383776
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1331
|Web score
|-
|7634
|Video editing
|-
|5389
|Photo editing
|-
|24670
|Data manipulation
|-
|7138
|Writing score
|-
|15068
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 13
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|1:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4672 x 3504
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2023
|July 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 VIP is definitely a better buy.
