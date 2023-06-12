Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30 VIP vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 30 VIP vs Note 12 Pro 5G

Infinix Note 30 VIP
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Note 30 VIP (with MediaTek Dimensity 8050) that was released on June 12, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 383K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Note 12 Pro 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30 VIP
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 900 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 30 VIP +2%
87%
Note 12 Pro 5G
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30 VIP and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 VIP +69%
3029
Note 12 Pro 5G
1788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30 VIP +74%
668457
Note 12 Pro 5G
383776
CPU 162635 105936
GPU 238399 93375
Memory 130695 79366
UX 139909 105698
Total score 668457 383776
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1331
Web score - 7634
Video editing - 5389
Photo editing - 24670
Data manipulation - 7138
Writing score - 15068
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM XOS 13 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4672 x 3504
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2023 July 2022
Release date June 2023 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 VIP is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
