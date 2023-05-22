Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30 vs Note 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Note 30 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on May 22, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 261K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 34.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30 and Note 12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 30
75
Note 12
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 30
62
Note 12
53*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30
vs
Note 12

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Note 30
609 nits
Note 12
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.62 mm (6.64 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 184.5 g (6.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 30
84.5%
Note 12 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30 and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30 +49%
555
Note 12
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 +36%
1801
Note 12
1320
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30 +49%
388909
Note 12
261080
CPU 103918 67799
GPU 85824 61958
Memory 88042 46943
UX 108028 82898
Total score 388909 261080
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 30 +74%
1252
Note 12
719
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1252 719
Web score 9412 6284
Video editing 6397 6152
Photo editing 26025 14756
Data manipulation 6590 5246
Writing score 13407 9219
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM XOS 12.6 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:22 hr -
Watching video 12:25 hr -
Gaming 05:11 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Note 30
32:07 hr
Note 12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 April 2022
Release date May 2023 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 is definitely a better buy.

