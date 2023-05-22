Infinix Note 30 vs Note 12
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Note 30 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on May 22, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 261K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 34.5 grams less
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|184.5 g (6.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|103918
|67799
|GPU
|85824
|61958
|Memory
|88042
|46943
|UX
|108028
|82898
|Total score
|388909
|261080
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|1252
|719
|Web score
|9412
|6284
|Video editing
|6397
|6152
|Photo editing
|26025
|14756
|Data manipulation
|6590
|5246
|Writing score
|13407
|9219
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 12.6
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 28 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:19 hr
|Web browsing
|10:22 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:11 hr
|-
|Standby
|124 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2023
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 45 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1