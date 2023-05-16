Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30i vs Note 12 (2023) – which one to choose?

56 out of 100
60 out of 100
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.66-inch Infinix Note 30i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 16, 2023, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 139K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 560 and 172 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30i and Note 12 (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.66 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.49 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.72 mm (3.02 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.18 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30i and Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30i
172
Note 12 (2023) +226%
560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30i
918
Note 12 (2023) +99%
1824
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30i
139366
Note 12 (2023) +157%
358551
CPU 36065 102674
GPU 27331 85378
Memory 34496 77054
UX 40674 92398
Total score 139366 358551
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1251
Web score - 7932
Video editing - 6605
Photo editing - 25359
Data manipulation - 6698
Writing score - 13087
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM XOS 13 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (95% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2023 October 2022
Release date June 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30i.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
