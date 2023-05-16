Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30i vs Note 30 VIP – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 30i vs Note 30 VIP

56 out of 100
Infinix Note 30i
VS
71 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 VIP
Infinix Note 30i
Infinix Note 30 VIP

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.66-inch Infinix Note 30i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 16, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • 4.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (672K versus 139K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 860 and 172 points

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30i and Note 30 VIP crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30i
vs
Note 30 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.66 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio - 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 164.49 mm (6.48 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.72 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.18 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 198 g (6.98 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30i and Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30i
172
Note 30 VIP +400%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30i
918
Note 30 VIP +235%
3072
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30i
139366
Note 30 VIP +383%
672664
CPU 36065 162635
GPU 27331 238399
Memory 34496 130695
UX 40674 139909
Total score 139366 672664
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4537
Web score - 11010
Video editing - 6480
Photo editing - 41313
Data manipulation - 8818
Writing score - 22244
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (95% in 60 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2023 June 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 30 VIP is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 30i or Xiaomi Poco M5
2. Infinix Note 30i or Infinix Hot 30i
3. Infinix Note 30i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
4. Infinix Note 30i or Realme C55
5. Infinix Note 30i or Realme 10
6. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
7. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Infinix Note 30 Pro
8. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
9. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
10. Infinix Note 30 VIP or Infinix Zero 5G 2023
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский