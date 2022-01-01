Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 8 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on October 15, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.