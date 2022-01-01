Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 8 vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 8 vs Hot 11S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 8 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on October 15, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 222K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Note 8
65
Hot 11S
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Note 8
38
Hot 11S
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 8
80
Hot 11S
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Note 8
59
Hot 11S
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Note 8
71
Hot 11S
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 8
59
Hot 11S
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 8
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.5%
Max. Brightness
Note 8
484 nits
Hot 11S +4%
501 nits

Design and build

Height 175.3 mm (6.9 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 8
83%
Hot 11S +1%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 8
374
Hot 11S
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 8
1296
Hot 11S +5%
1363
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 8
222279
Hot 11S +15%
254837
CPU 62291 69053
GPU 51346 57275
Memory 40357 45778
UX 67211 82557
Total score 222279 254837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 8
667
Hot 11S
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 667 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8460 -
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.1 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 85 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2020 September 2021
Release date November 2020 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 8.

