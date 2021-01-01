Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 8 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on October 15, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.