Infinix Note 8 vs Note 11 VS Infinix Note 8 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 8 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on October 15, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 220K)

The phone is 1-year newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 22 grams less

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.95 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Note 8 477 nits Note 11 +4% 497 nits

Design and build Height 175.3 mm (6.9 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Note 8 83% Note 11 +4% 86%

Performance Tests of Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Note 8 +1% 370 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Note 8 +3% 1294 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Note 8 220752 Note 11 +14% 251305 CPU 62291 67946 GPU 51346 57095 Memory 40357 47036 UX 67211 81522 Total score 220752 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Note 8 667 Note 11 +8% 721 Stability 98% - Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 667 721 PCMark 3.0 score 8508 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM XOS 7.1 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5200 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 85 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2020 November 2021 Release date November 2020 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 8. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.