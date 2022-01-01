Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 8 vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 8 vs Note 11

VS
Infinix Note 8
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Infinix Note 8 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on October 15, 2020, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 220K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Note 8
65
Note 11
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Note 8
40
Note 11
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 8
80
Note 11
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Note 8
59
Note 11
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Note 8
72
Note 11
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 8
60
Note 11
60

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 8
vs
Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.95 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Note 8
477 nits
Note 11 +4%
497 nits

Design and build

Height 175.3 mm (6.9 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 8
83%
Note 11 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 8 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 8 +1%
370
Note 11
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 8 +3%
1294
Note 11
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 8
220752
Note 11 +14%
251305
CPU 62291 67946
GPU 51346 57095
Memory 40357 47036
UX 67211 81522
Total score 220752 251305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 8
667
Note 11 +8%
721
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 667 721
PCMark 3.0 score 8508 8218
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.1 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 85 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 November 2021
Release date November 2020 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 8. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.

