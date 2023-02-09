Home > Smartphone comparison > Smart 7 vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Infinix Smart 7 vs Hot 20

Инфиникс Смарт 7
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20
Infinix Smart 7
Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Smart 7 (with MediaTek Helio A25) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 170 points
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Smart 7
61
Hot 20
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Smart 7
15
Hot 20
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Smart 7
66
Hot 20
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Smart 7
50
Hot 20
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Smart 7
68
Hot 20
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Smart 7
50
Hot 20
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Smart 7
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 267 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Smart 7 +1%
84.5%
Hot 20
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Smart 7 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Smart 7
170
Hot 20 +111%
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Smart 7
596
Hot 20 +117%
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Smart 7
116774
Hot 20 +109%
243744
CPU - 65788
GPU - 59349
Memory - 43597
UX - 75209
Total score 116774 243744
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 October 2022
Release date February 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco C40 and Infinix Smart 7
2. Tecno Spark 9 Pro and Infinix Smart 7
3. Xiaomi Poco C50 and Infinix Smart 7
4. Infinix Note 11S and Infinix Hot 20
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Infinix Hot 20
6. Infinix Hot 12 and Infinix Hot 20
7. Tecno Pova 4 and Infinix Hot 20
8. Realme C33 and Infinix Hot 20
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish