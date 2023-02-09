Infinix Smart 7 vs Hot 20 VS Infinix Smart 7 Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Infinix Smart 7 (with MediaTek Helio A25) that was released on February 9, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 116K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Supports 18W fast charging

Stereo speakers

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 358 and 170 points

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 267 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.6%

Design and build Height 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Smart 7 +1% 84.5% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Infinix Smart 7 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Smart 7 170 Hot 20 +111% 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Smart 7 596 Hot 20 +117% 1296 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smart 7 116774 Hot 20 +109% 243744 CPU - 65788 GPU - 59349 Memory - 43597 UX - 75209 Total score 116774 243744 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 3:30 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2023 October 2022 Release date February 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.