Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Zero 20 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 188K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Supports 45W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|83.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|-
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|69030
|GPU
|-
|40927
|Memory
|-
|37017
|UX
|-
|43026
|Total score
|369782
|188359
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|719
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8120
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 12
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|4:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9152 x 6592
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1440p at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 20 is definitely a better buy.
