Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Zero 20 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 188K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Supports 45W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Zero 20
83
Hot 11
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Zero 20
58
Hot 11
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Zero 20
80
Hot 11
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Zero 20
61
Hot 11
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Zero 20
69
Hot 11
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Zero 20
69
Hot 11
56

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 20
vs
Hot 11

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.43 mm (6.47 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.76 mm (3.02 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 20 +3%
86%
Hot 11
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Hot 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock - 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 20 +93%
730
Hot 11
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 20 +118%
2836
Hot 11
1299
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 20 +96%
369782
Hot 11
188359
CPU - 69030
GPU - 40927
Memory - 37017
UX - 43026
Total score 369782 188359
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero 20
n/a
Hot 11
719
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 719
PCMark 3.0 score - 8120
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS 12 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:55 hr 4:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 9152 x 6592 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 0.61 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

