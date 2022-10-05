Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 20 vs Note 12 G96 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 20 vs Note 12 G96

Инфиникс Зеро 20
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 G96
Infinix Zero 20
Infinix Note 12 G96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Infinix Zero 20 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 G96, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 730 and 533 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 G96
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 20
vs
Note 12 G96

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 164.43 mm (6.47 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.76 mm (3.02 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 20
86%
Note 12 G96
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Note 12 G96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 20 +37%
730
Note 12 G96
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 20 +52%
2836
Note 12 G96
1860
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 20 +9%
369782
Note 12 G96
339458
CPU - 91093
GPU - 83102
Memory - 73023
UX - 94419
Total score 369782 339458
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero 20
n/a
Note 12 G96
1189
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1189
PCMark 3.0 score - 9040
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9152 x 6592 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size 0.61 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 20. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 G96.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A33 5G vs Zero 20
2. Note 12 vs Zero 20
3. Note 12 Pro vs Zero 20
4. Zero Ultra vs Zero 20
5. Poco M4 Pro vs Note 12 G96
6. Realme C35 vs Note 12 G96
7. Note 12 vs Note 12 G96
8. Pova 3 vs Note 12 G96

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish