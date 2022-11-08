Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 2023 vs Hot 12 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 2023 vs Hot 12

Инфиникс Зеро 2023
VS
Инфиникс Хот 12
Infinix Zero 2023
Infinix Hot 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 8, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 2023
  • 53% higher pixel density (396 vs 259 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 785 and 361 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 2023
vs
Hot 12

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 2023
84.6%
Hot 12
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 2023 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 2023 +117%
785
Hot 12
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 2023 +58%
2030
Hot 12
1285
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 2023
n/a
Hot 12
250202
CPU - 67349
GPU - 61522
Memory - 44361
UX - 75843
Total score - 250202
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 29 min) Yes (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2022 April 2022
Release date November 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 2023 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Zero 2023 or Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
2. Infinix Zero 2023 or Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
3. Infinix Zero 2023 or Tecno Pova 4 Pro
4. Infinix Zero 2023 or Note 12 (2023)
5. Infinix Hot 12 or Hot 12 Play
6. Infinix Hot 12 or Tecno Camon 19

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish