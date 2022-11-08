Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.