Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 2023
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 774 and 554 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 2023
vs
Note 12 (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 2023
84.6%
Note 12 (2023) +2%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 2023 and Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 2023 +40%
774
Note 12 (2023)
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 2023 +11%
1991
Note 12 (2023)
1792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 90441
GPU - 84036
Memory - 74873
UX - 73329
Total score - 321933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 1:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 October 2022
Release date November 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 2023. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 (2023).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

