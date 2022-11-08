Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 2023 vs Zero 20 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 2023 vs Zero 20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on November 8, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 2023
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 2023
vs
Zero 20

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 164.43 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.76 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange Gold, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 2023
84.6%
Zero 20 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 2023 and Infinix Zero 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 2023 +6%
785
Zero 20
740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 2023
2030
Zero 20 +40%
2845
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 2023
n/a
Zero 20
372889
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 29 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:53 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 9152 x 6592
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 October 2022
Release date November 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 2023. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 20.

