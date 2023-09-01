Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 30 vs GT 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 30 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on September 1, 2023, against the Infinix GT 10 Pro, which is powered by МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (770 against 706 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix GT 10 Pro
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (35:54 vs 29:44 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 660K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1163 and 989 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Zero 30 and GT 10 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 30
vs
GT 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 950 nits 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 30 +9%
770 nits
GT 10 Pro
706 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 162.66 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.89 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 30 +4%
90%
GT 10 Pro
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 30 and Infinix GT 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP9 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units 576 576
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Zero 30
989
GT 10 Pro +18%
1163
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Zero 30
3141
GT 10 Pro +2%
3212
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Zero 30
660641
GT 10 Pro +13%
747448
CPU 146892 198385
GPU 238899 212004
Memory 128749 152359
UX 140834 177767
Total score 660641 747448
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 11:14 hr
Watching video 13:53 hr 17:37 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:36 hr
Standby 90 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Zero 30
29:44 hr
GT 10 Pro +21%
35:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 August 2023
Release date September 2023 August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 30. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

