Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 30 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on September 1, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.