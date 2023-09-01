Infinix Zero 30 vs Note 30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 30 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on September 1, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 416K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (770 against 613 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
- Shows 9% longer battery life (32:31 vs 29:44 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|950 nits
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|84.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Green, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Mali-G57 MP2
|GPU shading units
|576
|128
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~979.2 GFLOPS
|~281.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|146892
|123524
|GPU
|238899
|81277
|Memory
|128749
|96530
|UX
|140834
|111289
|Total score
|660641
|416452
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1251
|Web score
|-
|9252
|Video editing
|-
|6403
|Photo editing
|-
|26138
|Data manipulation
|-
|7612
|Writing score
|-
|12939
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 13
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|10:27 hr
|10:40 hr
|Watching video
|13:53 hr
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|90 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 30 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1