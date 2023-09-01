Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 30 vs Note 30 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 30 vs Note 30

71 out of 100
Infinix Zero 30
VS
64 out of 100
Infinix Note 30
Infinix Zero 30
Infinix Note 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 30 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8020) that was released on September 1, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 416K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (770 against 613 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 45W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (32:31 vs 29:44 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Zero 30 and Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 30
vs
Note 30

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 388 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 950 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 30 +26%
770 nits
Note 30
613 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 30 +7%
90%
Note 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 30 and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP9 Mali-G57 MP2
GPU shading units 576 128
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS ~281.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Zero 30 +38%
989
Note 30
717
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Zero 30 +67%
3141
Note 30
1879
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Zero 30 +59%
660641
Note 30
416452
CPU 146892 123524
GPU 238899 81277
Memory 128749 96530
UX 140834 111289
Total score 660641 416452
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero 30
n/a
Note 30
1251
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1251
PCMark 3.0
Zero 30
n/a
Note 30
10874
Web score - 9252
Video editing - 6403
Photo editing - 26138
Data manipulation - 7612
Writing score - 12939
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 10:40 hr
Watching video 13:53 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 90 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Zero 30
29:44 hr
Note 30 +9%
32:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 May 2023
Release date September 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 30 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
