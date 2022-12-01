Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 5G 2023 vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 vs Note 12 Pro 5G

Инфиникс Зеро 5G 2023
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Infinix Zero 5G 2023
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 382K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 915 and 587 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G 2023
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 3460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G 2023
84.7%
Note 12 Pro 5G +1%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +25%
2250
Note 12 Pro 5G
1800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G 2023 +41%
536766
Note 12 Pro 5G
382011
CPU - 105936
GPU - 93375
Memory - 79366
UX - 105698
Total score 536766 382011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4672 x 3504
Aperture - f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 July 2022
Release date December 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
