Infinix Zero 5G 2023 vs Note 30

68 out of 100
Infinix Zero 5G 2023
62 out of 100
Infinix Note 30
Infinix Zero 5G 2023
Infinix Note 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 388K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 555 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 580 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 5G 2023
n/a
Note 30
609 nits

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G 2023
84.7%
Note 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +67%
925
Note 30
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +27%
2293
Note 30
1801
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G 2023 +28%
499474
Note 30
388909
CPU 131250 103918
GPU 134083 85824
Memory 97501 88042
UX 135501 108028
Total score 499474 388909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1252
Web score - 9412
Video editing - 6397
Photo editing - 26025
Data manipulation - 6590
Writing score - 13407
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM XOS 12 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:22 hr
Watching video - 12:25 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life
Zero 5G 2023
n/a
Note 30
32:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 May 2023
Release date December 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
