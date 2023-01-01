Infinix Zero 5G 2023 vs Note 30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 388K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 555 points
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
66
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
38
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85*
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
74
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|580 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|84.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.83 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +67%
925
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +27%
2293
1801
|CPU
|131250
|103918
|GPU
|134083
|85824
|Memory
|97501
|88042
|UX
|135501
|108028
|Total score
|499474
|388909
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1252
|Web score
|-
|9412
|Video editing
|-
|6397
|Photo editing
|-
|26025
|Data manipulation
|-
|6590
|Writing score
|-
|13407
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 12
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:22 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|-
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is definitely a better buy.
