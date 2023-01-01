Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 5G 2023 vs Note 30 VIP – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 VIP
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (668K versus 497K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Note 30 VIP crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G 2023
vs
Note 30 VIP

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G 2023
84.7%
Note 30 VIP +3%
87%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Note 30 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G 2023
2269
Note 30 VIP +33%
3029
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G 2023
497132
Note 30 VIP +34%
668457
CPU 131250 162635
GPU 134083 238399
Memory 97501 130695
UX 135501 139909
Total score 497132 668457
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM XOS 12 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 June 2023
Release date December 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30 VIP. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

