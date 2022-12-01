Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 5G 2023 vs Zero 2023 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 vs Zero 2023

Инфиникс Зеро 5G 2023
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 2023
Infinix Zero 5G 2023
Infinix Zero 2023

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 2023, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 370K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 915 and 774 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 2023
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G 2023
vs
Zero 2023

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 3460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G 2023
84.7%
Zero 2023
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 2023 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +18%
915
Zero 2023
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +13%
2250
Zero 2023
1996
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G 2023 +45%
536766
Zero 2023
370035
CPU - 102853
GPU - 85824
Memory - 82049
UX - 100427
Total score 536766 370035
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 November 2022
Release date December 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 2023.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Zero 5G or 5G 2023
2. Xiaomi Poco M5 or Infinix Zero 5G 2023
3. Oppo Realme 10 Pro or Infinix Zero 5G 2023
4. Infinix Zero 5G or Zero 2023
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT or Infinix Zero 2023
6. Tecno Pova 4 Pro or Infinix Zero 2023
7. Infinix Note 12 (2023) or Zero 2023

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish