Infinix Zero 5G 2023 vs Zero 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 488K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 915 and 705 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 3460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PPI
|396 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|88.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.83 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +30%
915
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +4%
2250
2159
|CPU
|-
|132349
|GPU
|-
|129727
|Memory
|-
|103631
|UX
|-
|125868
|Total score
|536766
|488090
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|11 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1992
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11864
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:55 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|14:43 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:35 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:55 hr
|Standby
|-
|117 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G.
