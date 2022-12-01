Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.