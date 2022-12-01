Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 5G 2023 vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 vs Zero 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on December 1, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G 2023
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (536K versus 488K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 915 and 705 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G 2023

Zero 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 3460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 396 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 5G 2023
n/a
Zero 5G
497 nits

Design and build

Height 168.7 mm (6.64 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.83 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Orange Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G 2023
84.7%
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +30%
915
Zero 5G
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G 2023 +4%
2250
Zero 5G
2159
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G 2023 +10%
536766
Zero 5G
488090
CPU - 132349
GPU - 129727
Memory - 103631
UX - 125868
Total score 536766 488090
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 11 FPS
Graphics score - 1992
PCMark 3.0 score - 11864
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM XOS XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:43 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:55 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Zero 5G 2023
n/a
Zero 5G
37:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2022 February 2022
Release date December 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
