Infinix Zero 5G vs Note 11 Pro

Инфиникс Зеро 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11 Про
Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (456K versus 337K)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (140 vs 128 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 703 and 519 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Zero 5G +6%
496 nits
Note 11 Pro
466 nits

Design and build

Height 168.73 mm (6.64 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 76.53 mm (3.01 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%
Note 11 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G +35%
703
Note 11 Pro
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G +21%
2165
Note 11 Pro
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G +35%
456728
Note 11 Pro
337474
CPU 129016 95124
GPU 118046 76677
Memory 97376 73996
UX 113528 93094
Total score 456728 337474
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 10 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zero 5G +6%
18:46 hr
Note 11 Pro
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zero 5G +33%
19:02 hr
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Zero 5G +8%
34:08 hr
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2021
Release date March 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.

