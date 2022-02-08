Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.