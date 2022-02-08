Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 5G vs Note 12 G96 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 5G vs Note 12 G96

Инфиникс Зеро 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 G96
Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix Note 12 G96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 G96, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G96 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (468K versus 343K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 706 and 533 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 G96
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G
vs
Note 12 G96

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 5G
499 nits
Note 12 G96
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.73 mm (6.64 inches) 164.57 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.53 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G +3%
88.1%
Note 12 G96
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G and Infinix Note 12 G96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Mediatek Helio G96
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G +32%
706
Note 12 G96
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G +16%
2163
Note 12 G96
1866
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G +37%
468898
Note 12 G96
343019
CPU 126661 91128
GPU 126659 84159
Memory 104059 72817
UX 113041 95963
Total score 468898 343019
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero 5G
1991
Note 12 G96
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 11 FPS -
Graphics score 1991 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11888 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:43 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:55 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Zero 5G
37:55 hr
Note 12 G96
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 G96.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Zero 5G or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Infinix Zero 5G or Xiaomi Poco F3
3. Infinix Zero 5G or Infinix Note 10 Pro
4. Infinix Zero 5G or Infinix Note 12
5. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
6. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Infinix Note 12
8. Infinix Note 12 G96 or Tecno Pova 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish