Infinix Zero 5G vs Note 12 Pro 5G

Инфиникс Зеро 5G
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 8, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 388K)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 594 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 5G
502 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.73 mm (6.64 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.53 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G +3%
88.1%
Note 12 Pro 5G
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G +19%
707
Note 12 Pro 5G
594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G +20%
2180
Note 12 Pro 5G
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G +22%
472915
Note 12 Pro 5G
388280
CPU 126661 106076
GPU 126659 93218
Memory 104059 81637
UX 113041 106321
Total score 472915 388280
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 11888 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:43 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:55 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Zero 5G
37:55 hr
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 July 2022
Release date March 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
