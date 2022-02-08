Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero 5G vs Zero 2023 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero 5G vs Zero 2023

Инфиникс Зеро 5G
VS
Инфиникс Зеро 2023
Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix Zero 2023

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 8, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 2023
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 774 and 701 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero 5G
vs
Zero 2023

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 388 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero 5G
495 nits
Zero 2023
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.73 mm (6.64 inches) 168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.53 mm (3.01 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%
Zero 2023
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero 5G and Infinix Zero 2023 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero 5G
701
Zero 2023 +10%
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero 5G +8%
2160
Zero 2023
1991
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero 5G
475689
Zero 2023
n/a
CPU 126517 -
GPU 127682 -
Memory 101491 -
UX 123457 -
Total score 475689 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero 5G
1988
Zero 2023
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 11 FPS -
Graphics score 1988 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11898 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 10 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:43 hr -
Watching video 15:35 hr -
Gaming 05:55 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Zero 5G
37:55 hr
Zero 2023
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 November 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 2023.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Zero 5G or Poco X4 Pro 5G
2. Zero 5G or Note 10 Pro
3. Zero 5G or Zero X Pro
4. Zero 5G or Note 12
5. Zero 5G or Note 12 Pro 5G
6. Zero 5G or Note 12 G96
7. Zero 2023 or Poco X4 Pro 5G
8. Zero 2023 or Note 12 Pro 5G
9. Zero 2023 or Pova 4 Pro
10. Zero 2023 or Note 12 (2023)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish