Infinix Zero 5G vs Zero 2023
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Zero 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 8, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 2023
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 774 and 701 points
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PPI
|388 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
|168.7 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|126517
|-
|GPU
|127682
|-
|Memory
|101491
|-
|UX
|123457
|-
|Total score
|475689
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|11 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1988
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11898
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10
|XOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:53 hr
|Web browsing
|14:43 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:35 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:55 hr
|-
|Standby
|117 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the design is more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 2023.
