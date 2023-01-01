Infinix Zero Ultra vs Note 12 (2023) VS Infinix Zero Ultra Infinix Note 12 (2023) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 374K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 374K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 816 and 562 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 86.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.16 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Zero Ultra +5% 90.5% Note 12 (2023) 86.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card - MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 180 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:12 hr 1:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 16384 x 12288 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2022 October 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.