Infinix Zero Ultra vs Note 12 (2023)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 374K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 816 and 562 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|86.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|213 g (7.51 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero Ultra +45%
816
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero Ultra +26%
2297
1821
|CPU
|127809
|102853
|GPU
|138793
|85824
|Memory
|96218
|82049
|UX
|125104
|100427
|Total score
|488473
|374863
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|2302
|1252
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12493
|10313
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|-
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
|XOS 10.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|180 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:12 hr
|1:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1