Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero Ultra vs Note 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero Ultra vs Note 12 Pro

Инфиникс Зеро Ультра
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Pro
Infinix Zero Ultra
Infinix Note 12 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 371K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 808 and 537 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero Ultra
vs
Note 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.16 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero Ultra +5%
90.5%
Note 12 Pro
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero Ultra and Infinix Note 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero Ultra +50%
808
Note 12 Pro
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero Ultra +27%
2268
Note 12 Pro
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero Ultra +31%
486744
Note 12 Pro
371302
CPU - 101532
GPU - 85043
Memory - 84788
UX - 101489
Total score 486744 371302
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 180 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:12 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4672 x 3504
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 July 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Zero Ultra vs Poco X3 Pro
2. Zero Ultra vs Zero 5G
3. Note 12 Pro vs Poco X3 Pro
4. Note 12 Pro vs Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Note 12 Pro vs Zero X Pro
6. Note 12 Pro vs F21 Pro
7. Note 12 Pro vs Note 12 VIP

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish