Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (494K versus 337K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 811 and 514 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero Ultra
vs
Note 12 VIP

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.16 mm (0.36 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero Ultra +5%
90.5%
Note 12 VIP
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero Ultra and Infinix Note 12 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card - MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero Ultra +58%
811
Note 12 VIP
514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero Ultra +29%
2280
Note 12 VIP
1764
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero Ultra +47%
494236
Note 12 VIP
337041
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 10468
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM XOS 12 XOS 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 180 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:12 hr 0:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4672 x 3504
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.

