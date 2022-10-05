Infinix Zero Ultra vs Note 12 VIP
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (494K versus 337K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 811 and 514 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|86.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|-
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero Ultra +58%
811
514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero Ultra +29%
2280
1764
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10468
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 12
|XOS 10.5
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|180 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:12 hr
|0:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4672 x 3504
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.
