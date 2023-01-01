Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Infinix Zero Ultra vs Zero 30

Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30

Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 30 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities