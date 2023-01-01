Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero Ultra vs Zero 30 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero Ultra vs Zero 30

70 out of 100
Infinix Zero Ultra
VS
71 out of 100
Infinix Zero 30
Infinix Zero Ultra
Infinix Zero 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • Supports higher wattage charging (180W versus 68W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 523K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero Ultra
vs
Zero 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 950 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero Ultra
n/a
Zero 30
770 nits

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.16 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 213 g (7.51 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero Ultra +1%
90.5%
Zero 30
90%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero Ultra and Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2500 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units - 576
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Zero Ultra
973
Zero 30 +2%
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Zero Ultra
2521
Zero 30 +25%
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Zero Ultra
523046
Zero 30 +26%
660641
CPU 151410 146892
GPU 114296 238899
Memory 112981 128749
UX 140378 140834
Total score 523046 660641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero Ultra
2297
Zero 30
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2297 -
PCMark 3.0
Zero Ultra
12452
Zero 30
n/a
Web score 9640 -
Video editing 6641 -
Photo editing 31717 -
Data manipulation 8118 -
Writing score 19419 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card - No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM XOS 12 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 180 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 5 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:12 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:27 hr
Watching video - 13:53 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 90 hr
General battery life
Zero Ultra
n/a
Zero 30
29:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 September 2023
Release date October 2022 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 180 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 30. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Zero Ultra vs Zero 5G
2. Zero Ultra vs 12T Pro
3. Zero 30 vs GT 10 Pro
4. Zero 30 vs iQOO Z7
5. Zero 30 vs Note 30 VIP
6. Zero 30 vs 11 Pro Plus
7. Zero 30 vs Note 30
8. Zero 30 vs Galaxy A34 5G
9. Zero 30 vs Edge 40
10. Zero 30 vs Vivo V29
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский