Infinix Zero Ultra vs Zero 30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Infinix Zero Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on October 5, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
- Supports higher wattage charging (180W versus 68W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (660K versus 523K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Weighs 28 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
55
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
36
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|90%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|213 g (7.51 oz)
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Mali-G77 MP9
|GPU shading units
|-
|576
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|~979.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
973
Zero 30 +2%
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2521
Zero 30 +25%
3141
|CPU
|151410
|146892
|GPU
|114296
|238899
|Memory
|112981
|128749
|UX
|140378
|140834
|Total score
|523046
|660641
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2297
|-
|Web score
|9640
|-
|Video editing
|6641
|-
|Photo editing
|31717
|-
|Data manipulation
|8118
|-
|Writing score
|19419
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|-
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 12
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|180 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:12 hr
|0:51 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:27 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:53 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|-
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2023
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 180 W
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero 30. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero Ultra.
