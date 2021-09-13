Infinix Zero X Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Infinix Zero X Pro Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Shows 42% longer battery life (119 vs 84 hours)

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 11-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 357K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (638 against 512 nits)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Zero X Pro 512 nits iPhone 12 +25% 638 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Zero X Pro +1% 86.5% iPhone 12 86%

Performance Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 900 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Zero X Pro 501 iPhone 12 +221% 1608 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Zero X Pro 1673 iPhone 12 +141% 4038 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Zero X Pro 357118 iPhone 12 +80% 644336 CPU - 164857 GPU - 272200 Memory - 116378 UX - 91335 Total score 357118 644336 3DMark Wild Life Performance Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 12 7523 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 45 FPS Graphics score - 7523 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM XOS 7.6 - OS size - 7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4290 x 2800 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date October 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.