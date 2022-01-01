Infinix Zero X Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Infinix Zero X Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro Comes with 1405 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3095 mAh

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Shows 40% longer battery life (119 vs 85 hours)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 358K)

Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 514 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 510 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Zero X Pro 514 nits iPhone 13 Pro +105% 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Zero X Pro +1% 86.5% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Performance Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Zero X Pro 505 iPhone 13 Pro +237% 1704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Zero X Pro 1668 iPhone 13 Pro +181% 4679 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Zero X Pro 358175 iPhone 13 Pro +121% 791552 CPU - 216602 GPU - 336667 Memory - 112950 UX - 131916 Total score 358175 791552 3DMark Wild Life Performance Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 9606 Stability - 77% Graphics test - 57 FPS Graphics score - 9606 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM XOS 7.6 - OS size - 15.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Zero X Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date October 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.