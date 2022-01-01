Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero X Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 367K)
  • Delivers 104% higher peek brightness (1047 against 512 nits)
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (43:44 vs 30:17 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero X Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 87.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero X Pro
512 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +104%
1047 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero X Pro
86.5%
iPhone 13 Pro Max +1%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro
502
iPhone 13 Pro Max +246%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero X Pro
1669
iPhone 13 Pro Max +180%
4681
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero X Pro
367237
iPhone 13 Pro Max +116%
792513
CPU 95175 213823
GPU 105406 317561
Memory 71116 126792
UX 97363 136444
Total score 367237 792513
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero X Pro
1507
iPhone 13 Pro Max +532%
9524
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 9 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 1507 9524
PCMark 3.0 score 10394 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM XOS 7.6 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (76% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:06 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 12:22 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 03:45 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 124 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Zero X Pro
30:17 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +44%
43:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date October 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

