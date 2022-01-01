Infinix Zero X Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 47 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 367K)
- Delivers 104% higher peek brightness (1047 against 512 nits)
- Shows 44% longer battery life (43:44 vs 30:17 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.5%
|87.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
502
iPhone 13 Pro Max +246%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1669
iPhone 13 Pro Max +180%
4681
|CPU
|95175
|213823
|GPU
|105406
|317561
|Memory
|71116
|126792
|UX
|97363
|136444
|Total score
|367237
|792513
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|9 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|1507
|9524
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10394
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|-
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (76% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|09:06 hr
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|12:22 hr
|20:14 hr
|Gaming
|03:45 hr
|07:42 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|140 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
