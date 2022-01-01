Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero X Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (784K versus 369K)
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (37:24 vs 30:40 hours)
  • Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (840 against 517 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero X Pro
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero X Pro
517 nits
iPhone 14 +62%
840 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero X Pro +1%
86.5%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro
509
iPhone 14 +242%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero X Pro
1682
iPhone 14 +185%
4797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero X Pro
369374
iPhone 14 +112%
784343
CPU 95175 209437
GPU 105406 333181
Memory 71116 105776
UX 97363 131735
Total score 369374 784343
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero X Pro
1502
iPhone 14 +528%
9431
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 8 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 1502 9431
PCMark 3.0 score 10935 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM XOS 7.6 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 45 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (76% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:24 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 12:22 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:04 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 124 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Zero X Pro
30:40 hr
iPhone 14 +22%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Zero X Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

