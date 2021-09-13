Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero X Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (119 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (676 against 512 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 501 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero X Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Zero X Pro
512 nits
iPhone X +32%
676 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero X Pro +4%
86.5%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro
501
iPhone X +86%
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero X Pro
1673
iPhone X +42%
2375
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero X Pro
357118
iPhone X
357154
CPU - 101650
GPU - 127329
Memory - 55078
UX - 75192
Total score 357118 357154
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Zero X Pro
n/a
iPhone X
3561
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3561
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM XOS 7.6 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (76% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zero X Pro +54%
14:25 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zero X Pro +26%
15:21 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Zero X Pro +92%
36:45 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3472 x 2063
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Zero X Pro
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2017
Release date October 2021 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

