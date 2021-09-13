Infinix Zero X Pro vs Apple iPhone X VS Infinix Zero X Pro Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh

Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Shows 61% longer battery life (119 vs 74 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (676 against 512 nits)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic

86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 501 points

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 82.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Zero X Pro 512 nits iPhone X +32% 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Zero X Pro +4% 86.5% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2050 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU GPU clock 900 MHz - FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Zero X Pro 501 iPhone X +86% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Zero X Pro 1673 iPhone X +42% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Zero X Pro 357118 iPhone X 357154 CPU - 101650 GPU - 127329 Memory - 55078 UX - 75192 Total score 357118 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Zero X Pro n/a iPhone X 3561 Stability - 62% Graphics test - 21 FPS Graphics score - 3561 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM XOS 7.6 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3472 x 2063 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Zero X Pro n/a iPhone X 101 Video quality Zero X Pro n/a iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Zero X Pro n/a iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Zero X Pro n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2017 Release date October 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.