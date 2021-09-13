Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero X Pro vs Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (696 against 479 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 84.2%
Max. Brightness
Zero X Pro +45%
696 nits
Note 10
479 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero X Pro +3%
86.5%
Note 10
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Infinix Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro +18%
435
Note 10
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero X Pro
1140
Note 10 +17%
1332
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero X Pro
n/a
Note 10
253511
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 6000 x 4000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 3456 x 4608
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 May 2021
Release date October 2021 June 2021
Launch price - ~ 138 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.

