Infinix Zero X Pro vs Note 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (696 against 479 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.5%
|84.2%
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro +18%
435
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1140
Note 10 +17%
1332
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
n/a
253511
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 70 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|6000 x 4000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|3456 x 4608
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2021
|May 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|-
|~ 138 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1