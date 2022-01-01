Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero X Pro vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero X Pro vs Note 11

VS
Infinix Zero X Pro
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 251K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Zero X Pro
Note 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Zero X Pro +3%
514 nits
Note 11
497 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero X Pro +1%
86.5%
Note 11
86%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro +37%
505
Note 11
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero X Pro +33%
1668
Note 11
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero X Pro +43%
358175
Note 11
251305
CPU - 67946
GPU - 57095
Memory - 47036
UX - 81522
Total score 358175 251305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8218
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (76% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zero X Pro
14:25 hr
Note 11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Zero X Pro
15:21 hr
Note 11
n/a
Talk (3G)
Zero X Pro
36:45 hr
Note 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 November 2021
Release date October 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.

