Infinix Zero X Pro vs Note 11 VS Infinix Zero X Pro Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 251K)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Zero X Pro +3% 514 nits Note 11 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Zero X Pro +1% 86.5% Note 11 86%

Performance Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 900 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Zero X Pro +37% 505 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Zero X Pro +33% 1668 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Zero X Pro +43% 358175 Note 11 251305 CPU - 67946 GPU - 57095 Memory - 47036 UX - 81522 Total score 358175 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Zero X Pro n/a Note 11 721 PCMark 3.0 score - 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 November 2021 Release date October 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero X Pro is definitely a better buy.