Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero X Pro vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Infinix Zero X Pro vs Note 11 Pro

Инфиникс Зеро Х Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11 Про
Infinix Zero X Pro
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (511 against 461 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (128 vs 119 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero X Pro
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 84.5%
Max. Brightness
Zero X Pro +11%
511 nits
Note 11 Pro
461 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero X Pro +2%
86.5%
Note 11 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro
498
Note 11 Pro +3%
511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero X Pro
1660
Note 11 Pro +7%
1780
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero X Pro
n/a
Note 11 Pro
345040
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (76% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Zero X Pro
14:25 hr
Note 11 Pro +22%
17:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Zero X Pro +7%
15:21 hr
Note 11 Pro
14:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Zero X Pro +15%
36:45 hr
Note 11 Pro
31:57 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (96th and 88th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 October 2021
Release date October 2021 November 2021
Launch price - ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero X Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Zero X Pro
2. Realme 8 Pro vs Zero X Pro
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Zero X Pro
4. Note 10 Pro vs Zero X Pro
5. Camon 17 Pro vs Zero X Pro
6. Phantom X vs Zero X Pro
7. Poco X3 Pro vs Note 11 Pro
8. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 11 Pro
9. Note 10 Pro vs Note 11 Pro
10. Note 8 vs Note 11 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish