Infinix Zero X Pro vs Note 12 (2023) VS Infinix Zero X Pro Infinix Note 12 (2023) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 510 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Infinix Zero X Pro Price Infinix Note 12 (2023) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 86.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Zero X Pro 520 nits Note 12 (2023) n/a

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Zero X Pro 86.5% Note 12 (2023) 86.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 45 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (76% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:24 hr - Watching video 12:22 hr - Gaming 04:04 hr - Standby 124 hr - General battery life Zero X Pro 30:40 hr Note 12 (2023) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8160 x 6120 Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Quad LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3456 x 4608 4608 x 3456 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 October 2022 Release date October 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Zero X Pro. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 (2023).