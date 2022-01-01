Home > Smartphone comparison > Zero X Pro vs Zero Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 366K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 808 and 503 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zero X Pro
vs
Zero Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 90.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zero X Pro
511 nits
Zero Ultra
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Zero X Pro
86.5%
Zero Ultra +5%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Zero X Pro and Infinix Zero Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zero X Pro
503
Zero Ultra +61%
808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Zero X Pro
1669
Zero Ultra +36%
2268
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zero X Pro
366999
Zero Ultra +33%
486744
CPU 95175 -
GPU 105406 -
Memory 71116 -
UX 97363 -
Total score 366999 486744
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 9 FPS -
Graphics score 1507 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10935 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM XOS 7.6 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 45 W 180 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (76% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:06 hr -
Watching video 12:22 hr -
Gaming 03:45 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Zero X Pro
30:17 hr
Zero Ultra
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608 6528 x 4896
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2022
Release date October 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.

