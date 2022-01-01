Infinix Zero X Pro vs Zero Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Infinix Zero X Pro (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 13, 2021, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 366K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 808 and 503 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.5%
|90.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|-
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
503
Zero Ultra +61%
808
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1669
Zero Ultra +36%
2268
|CPU
|95175
|-
|GPU
|105406
|-
|Memory
|71116
|-
|UX
|97363
|-
|Total score
|366999
|486744
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|9 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1507
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10935
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
|XOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|45 W
|180 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (76% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 5 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:12 hr
|Web browsing
|09:06 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:22 hr
|-
|Gaming
|03:45 hr
|-
|Standby
|124 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|16384 x 12288
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|6528 x 4896
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Zero Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1