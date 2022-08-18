Home > Smartphone comparison > Legion Y70 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Lenovo Legion Y70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
  • Comes with 748 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4352 mAh
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 797K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1742 and 1333 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Legion Y70
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Legion Y70
85.3%
iPhone 13 Pro Max +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Lenovo Legion Y70 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion Y70
1333
iPhone 13 Pro Max +31%
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion Y70
4172
iPhone 13 Pro Max +14%
4737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Legion Y70 +39%
1112569
iPhone 13 Pro Max
797997
CPU 256250 213823
GPU 583822 317561
Memory 188953 126792
UX 177427 136444
Total score 1112569 797997
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Legion Y70 +14%
10822
iPhone 13 Pro Max
9490
Stability 93% 82%
Graphics test 64 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 10822 9490
PCMark 3.0 score 14329 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM ZUI 14 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 68 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 34 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:55 hr
Watching video - 20:14 hr
Gaming - 07:42 hr
Standby - 140 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Lenovo Legion Y70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

