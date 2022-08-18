Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Lenovo Legion Y70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.