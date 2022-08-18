Home > Smartphone comparison > Legion Y70 vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Lenovo Legion Y70 vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Леново Легион Y70
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Lenovo Legion Y70
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Lenovo Legion Y70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1112K versus 823K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1333 and 1131 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5100 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Legion Y70
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Legion Y70
n/a
ROG Phone 5
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Legion Y70 +4%
85.3%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Lenovo Legion Y70 and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion Y70 +18%
1333
ROG Phone 5
1131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion Y70 +11%
4172
ROG Phone 5
3751
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Legion Y70 +35%
1112569
ROG Phone 5
823506
CPU 256250 209217
GPU 583822 312708
Memory 188953 135711
UX 177427 158717
Total score 1112569 823506
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Legion Y70 +89%
10822
ROG Phone 5
5728
Stability 93% 90%
Graphics test 64 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 10822 5728
PCMark 3.0 score 14329 16364
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (8th and 67th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ZUI 14 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 68 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 34 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 16:01 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 95 hr
General battery life
Legion Y70
n/a
ROG Phone 5
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 35 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Legion Y70
n/a
ROG Phone 5
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 March 2021
Release date August 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y70. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.

