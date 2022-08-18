Home > Smartphone comparison > Legion Y70 vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Lenovo Legion Y70 vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Lenovo Legion Y70
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Lenovo Legion Y70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5100 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Legion Y70
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 672 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Legion Y70
n/a
ROG Phone 6
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Legion Y70 +4%
85.3%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Lenovo Legion Y70 and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion Y70 +5%
4196
ROG Phone 6
3999
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Legion Y70
1108920
ROG Phone 6 +1%
1120768
CPU 256250 265173
GPU 583822 476559
Memory 188953 188898
UX 177427 185898
Total score 1108920 1120768
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 92%
Graphics test - 61 FPS
Graphics score - 10320
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (7th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ZUI 14 -
OS size - 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 68 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 34 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:50 hr
Watching video - 15:54 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 110 hr
General battery life
Legion Y70
n/a
ROG Phone 6
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27.5 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Legion Y70
n/a
ROG Phone 6
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 July 2022
Release date August 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y70. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.

