Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Lenovo Legion Y90
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.92-inch Lenovo Legion Y90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 1, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • Comes with 1277 mAh larger battery capacity: 5600 vs 4323 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Legion Y90
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.92 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 252 gramm (8.89 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Legion Y90
81.9%
iPhone 14 Pro Max +8%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Lenovo Legion Y90 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion Y90
1183
iPhone 14 Pro Max +60%
1887
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion Y90
3673
iPhone 14 Pro Max +47%
5384
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Legion Y90 +5%
1004752
iPhone 14 Pro Max
957691
CPU 207539 248623
GPU 451163 408308
Memory 197359 159998
UX 154605 145635
Total score 1004752 957691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 76% 82%
Graphics test 59 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 9957 9802
PCMark 3.0 score 12715 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16
ROM ZUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5600 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power - 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 18:49 hr
Watching video - 20:06 hr
Gaming - 06:54 hr
Standby - 129 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Lenovo Legion Y90.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

