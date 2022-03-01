Home > Smartphone comparison > Legion Y90 vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Леново Легион Y90
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Lenovo Legion Y90
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.92-inch Lenovo Legion Y90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 1, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1006K versus 808K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5600 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Legion Y90
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.92 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Legion Y90
n/a
ROG Phone 5
804 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 252 gramm (8.89 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Lenovo Legion Y90 and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion Y90 +6%
1184
ROG Phone 5
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion Y90
3681
ROG Phone 5 +1%
3712
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Legion Y90 +25%
1006882
ROG Phone 5
808362
CPU 207539 209217
GPU 451163 312708
Memory 197359 135711
UX 154605 158717
Total score 1006882 808362
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5728
PCMark 3.0 score - 16370
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (19th and 55th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ZUI 13 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5600 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power - 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 16:01 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 95 hr
General battery life
Legion Y90
n/a
ROG Phone 5
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution - 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 35 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Legion Y90
n/a
ROG Phone 5
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y90. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Lenovo Legion Y90
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Lenovo Legion Y90
3. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro or Lenovo Legion Y90
4. Asus ROG Phone 6 or Lenovo Legion Y90
5. Apple iPhone 13 or Asus ROG Phone 5
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Asus ROG Phone 5
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Asus ROG Phone 5
8. Xiaomi Black Shark 4 or Asus ROG Phone 5
9. Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro or Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish