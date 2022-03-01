Home > Smartphone comparison > Legion Y90 vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate – which one to choose?

Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Леново Легион Y90
VS
Асус Рог Фон 6D Ультимейт
Lenovo Legion Y90
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.92-inch Lenovo Legion Y90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 1, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5600 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1368 and 1183 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Legion Y90
vs
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.92 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 252 gramm (8.89 oz) 247 gramm (8.71 oz)
Waterproof - IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray White
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Lenovo Legion Y90 and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Legion Y90
1004752
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate +9%
1097604
CPU 207539 -
GPU 451163 -
Memory 197359 -
UX 154605 -
Total score 1004752 1097604
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 76% -
Graphics test 59 FPS -
Graphics score 9957 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12715 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ZUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5600 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power - 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:04 hr
Watching video - 19:01 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 108 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Lenovo Legion Y90.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Русский