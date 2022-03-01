Home > Smartphone comparison > Legion Y90 vs Legion Y70 – which one to choose?

Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Legion Y70

Леново Легион Y90
VS
Леново Легион Y70
Lenovo Legion Y90
Lenovo Legion Y70

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.92-inch Lenovo Legion Y90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on March 1, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5600 vs 5100 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1325 and 1194 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Legion Y90
vs
Legion Y70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.92 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.1 mm (0.4 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 252 gramm (8.89 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Legion Y90
81.9%
Legion Y70 +4%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Lenovo Legion Y90 and Lenovo Legion Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Legion Y90
1194
Legion Y70 +11%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Legion Y90
3689
Legion Y70 +14%
4196
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Legion Y90
1020202
Legion Y70 +9%
1108920
CPU 207539 256250
GPU 451163 583822
Memory 197359 188953
UX 154605 177427
Total score 1020202 1108920
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 76% -
Graphics test 59 FPS -
Graphics score 9960 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13374 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM ZUI 13 ZUI 14

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5600 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power - 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (80% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 August 2022
Release date March 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Asus ROG Phone 5
3. Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
4. Lenovo Legion Y90 vs ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
5. Lenovo Legion Y90 vs Asus ROG Phone 6
6. Lenovo Legion Y70 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
7. Lenovo Legion Y70 vs ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish