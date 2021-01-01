Home > Smartphone comparison > LG G6 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.7-inch LG G6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on February 26, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • 73% higher pixel density (565 vs 326 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 4.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 128K)
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (94 vs 72 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than LG
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (644 against 554 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
LG G6
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2880 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 565 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.57% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.8%
PWM 2410 Hz Not detected
Response time 31.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 2809:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
LG G6
554 nits
iPhone 11 +16%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
LG G6
78.57%
iPhone 11 +1%
79%

Performance

Tests of LG G6 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 653 MHz -
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
LG G6
274
iPhone 11 +378%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
LG G6
663
iPhone 11 +417%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
LG G6
143388
iPhone 11 +215%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
LG G6
128596
iPhone 11 +308%
524428
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM LG UX 6 -
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, WPC/PMA Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
LG G6
8:31 hr
iPhone 11 +84%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
LG G6
10:27 hr
iPhone 11 +79%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
LG G6 +28%
22:30 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 125° 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
LG G6
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
LG G6
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
LG G6
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
LG G6
80.3 dB
iPhone 11 +4%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2017 September 2019
Release date April 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.393 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.12 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

